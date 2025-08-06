Lil Tay's Brother Kicking Her Out For Launching OnlyFans?! 

OMG! Lil Tay’s record-breaking OnlyFans launch has caused chaos in her family!

As Perezcious readers know, the former child star turned 18 late last month, and to celebrate, she created an account on the naughty subscription-based platform. And it did SO well she broke Bhad Bhabie and Bella Thorne’s record for most money made upon joining. That’s over $1 million in the first THREE HOURS, to be exact. Truly insane.

But while Tay’s rolling in cash, she’s now facing the backlash of her family! In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, the teen revealed her brother Jason Tian was kicking her out! While showing her brother frantically packing her bedroom up, she tells her followers:

“I just made multiple Bugattis worth of money, and tell me why this idiot, this dumbass–“

She gets cut off when Jason tosses an article of clothing at her, screaming:

“Get out!”

Tay yells back:

“Why are you here packing my s**t? Who the f**k are you? Who the hell are you?”

Yikes! Jason defends his stance by suggesting she’s bringing shame on the family, saying:

“Because what do you think you’re doing — with that, with the family?”

In a previous TikTok Live ahead of her OnlyFans launch, Jason abruptly appeared in the background demanding she couldn’t get on the NSFW platform so soon after her 18th birthday. He was upset that her actions were going to hurt their family. So, that seems to be why he’s so upset now. But Tay wasn’t having it! The freshly legal adult hit back:

“Brokie, this is a brokie. Even if you kick me out, I’m just gonna buy a mansion, I’ll buy a penthouse. I’mma buy two penthouses! And two mansions!”

With the amount of money she made in hours, yeah… she can get anything she wants! Kicking her out will only go so far! But her brother just went on arguing and throwing things:

“Look at what you’ve become! Look at what you’ve done with our family!”

After attempting to dump a mug of water on him, the rapper continues:

“This is a clown! Hello? Look at you. Bitch! Try me. This is my s**t, you cannot be touching my [stuff].”

Wow! Watch (below):

So, that looks intense… But we’re also not totally sold. TBH, it kinda seems like this may just be a clever way to promote the page — you know, stir up drama and fuel the narrative that this young teen is going against her family’s wishes, making horny fans more intrigued by instilling the idea that this is forbidden and rebellious? It’s gross. But so is anyone counting down the days to hit up barely legal child stars. Just saying.

BTW, the performer has already thanked all her supporters who “preordered” this kinda racy content starting back in 2018, when she was A LITERAL CHILD! She knows the audience she’s selling to. So, it sure seems like she’s just leaning into it, as disturbing as it is… We’re not the only ones thinking this, either. As one fan put it:

“I can’t even tell if this is satire”

Not to mention, Jason has been credited for being the “brains” behind his sister’s success. So, maybe this really is all just promo?

What do U think?? Let us know (below).

