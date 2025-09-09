Sopranos Star Drea De Matteo's First Fully Nude OnlyFans Photos Are... Being Used For A Conspiracy Theory...

Drea de Matteo is baring it all on OnlyFans for the first time to… promote a conspiracy theory.

The Sopranos alum initially jumped on the OF bandwagon to solve her money problems two years ago, after having only $10 in the bank. Now she is using the adult site to address a different matter. Drea wants to draw attention to her concerns over “geoengineering” — and doing so by posting her first fully nude photos. For those who don’t know, geoengineering is the practice of using large-scale interventions to help counteract the effects of climate change, such as reflecting sunlight away from the atmosphere to reduce the greenhouse effect.

However, some people believe the efforts are more harmful than helpful. They go as far as to claim contrails, the thin white clouds visible behind jet planes, contain dangerous chemicals used for geoengineering purposes and experiments, including changing the weather. It’s also known to that community as “chemtrails.”

The whole idea that contrails are dangerous is a wild conspiracy theory on the same level as the earth is flat, the moon-landing was fake, and more. It’s already been debunked by the scientific community. Even after Louisiana lawmakers attempted to ban chemtrails, Republican EPA head Lee Zeldin shut down the conspiracy theory in July, saying the clouds are “a normal effect of jet aircraft operations and have been since its earliest days of air travel.” You need it broken down further? As the EPA website explains:

“Since aircraft typically fly at high altitudes where it is very cold, the very hot exhaust coming out of the jet engine reacts with the very cold air, sometimes causing an exhaust cloud to form that you can see under certain atmospheric conditions. Jet aircraft form contrails under these atmospheric conditions for the same reason that you can see the exhaust from your vehicle or your own breath on a cold day.”

Drea doesn’t buy it, though. She is pushing the conspiracy that geoengineering is dangerous through nude pics on her OnlyFans account, telling Page Six on Friday:

“We can choose what we eat. We can choose what goes in our arms. But we don’t get a say when powerful interests spray the sky, tamper with our water, or poison our soil. If ‘climate solutions’ mean breathing mystery air and drinking science experiments, the people deserve a vote. This isn’t about denying climate change—it’s about rejecting unchecked geoengineering by those who treat our skies as a playground.”

In the photographs, she painted her naked body with stars and stripes and a bald eagle across her chest. Down her leg is written “Stop geoengineering.” Take a peek at the photos (below):

Is anyone really surprised, though? Drea is the same woman who joined OnlyFans because her agency severed ties with her, and nearly lost her home after she was a vocal anti-vaxxer ever since the pandemic. She’s a big fan of fellow conspiracy theorist and Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Her latest move on OF tracks. And it looks like she still can’t listen to what the actual experts say all these years later.

