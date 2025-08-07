Lil Tay’s Dad Reveals What He Thinks About Her OnlyFans Career!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Lil Tay‘s father is speaking out…

As Perezcious readers know, the 18-year-old celebrated becoming a legal adult by launching an OnlyFans account, and in just three hours, she made over $1 million, breaking Bhad Bhabie‘s record. But the new venture has seemingly caused problems in her family, with her brother Jason Tian apparently trying to kick her out, as shown in a social media post earlier this week (though it might’ve just been clever promo). She’s so freshly 18, it’s understandable why anyone would be concerned about this decision, though!

So, with that in mind, what does the teenager’s controversial dad, Christopher Hope, think?? He’s sharing his thoughts!

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Chris said he’s not aware of any porn or full nudity on his daughter’s OnlyFans page — but he also won’t be keeping an eye on what gets posted. Now that she’s an adult “and can make her own decision,” he’s letting her do what she wants and wishes her nothing but the best. He explained:

“I am sure she is going to be successful in whatever she decides to do.”

While he knows “some people won’t approve no matter what she does,” he said he’s not in a place to judge her actions and only has love for her. Wow. An unexpected response from her father — let alone from a guy who reportedly always wanted her to have a more traditional music career…

Remember, after Tay shot to fame for foul-mouthed videos as a kid, Chris won a court order in 2018 requiring his daughter to stop making online content and to return to Vancouver with him (she’d been living in LA with her mother, Angela Tian). That’s when the star’s social channels went dark for several years… until it was announced she had died! Tay has alleged that the 2023 death hoax was orchestrated by her dad and a “con artist” who claimed to be her manager, who allegedly hacked into her account and posted the fake announcement with plans to then promote some kind of crypto coin.

The Sucker 4 Green artist later claimed her father was very abusive to her! She accused Chris and her stepmother, Hanee Hope, of engaging in sexual activity in front of her as a child, feeding her “rotten” food, and being physically and mentally abusive, among other things. All that said, it doesn’t seem like they have a good relationship, and now that Tay is an adult, it’s all out of Chris’ control. That may be why he sounds so chill about it…

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

