David Harbour Is COOKED! Lily Allen Sings About Finding 'Butt Plugs, Lube' & Receipts On Jaw-Dropping Cheating Revenge Album!

Damn, y’all. The bombs have been dropped, and we’re all just living in the rubble!

Lily Allen‘s highly anticipated album West End Girl dropped on Friday, and damned if it isn’t the thirst quencher for everyone who misses the days before Taylor Swift was happy! The early buzz was accurate — the whole thing feels like a concept about getting your heart ripped out by a dirty, lying cheater! And David Harbour has more to fear now than demogorgons and Marvel villains.

Follow us as we break down some of the most savage lyrics…

Ruminating

On Ruminating, an intense dance track that feels like it’s on its fifth cup of coffee, Lily sings about being up all night, unable to sleep because she’s so stressed at the idea of her man cheating:

“And I can’t shake the image of her naked / On top of you and I’m dissociated”

And it sounds less like it’s about “girls” generally and more like it’s about that one girl that’s taking her place:

“And I’m not hateful but you make me hate her / She gets to sleep next to my medicator”

And she asks the unnamed offending party who may or may not be (but come on, totally is) the Stranger Things star:

“Did you kiss her on thе lips and look into her eyes? / Did you have fun now that it’s done?”

See Lily toss and turn for the full song (below):

Pretty obviously about cheating, yeah? It gets worse…

Sleepwalking

From staying up thinking to Sleepwalking. In this one she spells out what’s wrong with the relationship — and when it started…

“Who said romance isn’t dead? Been no romance since we wed / “Why aren’t we f**king baby?” Yeah, that’s what you said /But you let me think it was me in my head / And nothing to do with them girls in your bed”

The “girls in your bed”?!?

She also paints a portrait of a man gaslighting her, not just lying about cheating — but then saying “somehow you make it my fault” when confronted:

“Course I’m angry, course I’m hurt / Looking back at it’s so absurd / Course I trusted you and took you at your word”

Oof. This is such a rough start…

But it gets worse — and more detailed.

Tennis

In Tennis, Lily all but confirms a rumor we heard a while back that Lily had reluctantly given in to the idea of an open marriage.

First, she hints at how she learned of this affair in the first place:

“Then you showed me a photo on Instagram / It was how you grabbed your phone back right out of my hands”

Damn. That is a red flag! But what did she discover??

A source claimed David was allowed to hook up with random women when he was away for long periods filming — but just sex. The story went that he shattered the hell out of that rule by getting involved in a 3-year relationship with another woman! He allegedly even flew that woman out to spend time with him when he was filming Stranger Things in Atlanta!

Well, in this track she definitely hints at an arrangement that sounds like the open marriage rumor:

“you moved the goalposts, you’ve broken the rules / I tried to accommodate but you took me for a fool”

She also explicitly says she would have been OK with it “if it was just sex”! But it got more… couples than singles? She sings:

“So I read your text, and now I regret it /I can’t get my head round how you’ve been playing tennis / If it was just sex, I wouldn’t be jealous / You won’t play with me… and who’s Madeline?”

Who the eff IS Madeline?!? Ch-ch-check out Lily sitting idly by while a “husband” gets thrown in the trash:

As for Madeline…

Madeline

The very next track on the album. Damn, is this the other woman’s real name? Or the identity Lily has used for her in song? Would she fully out her like that??

Lily definitely has complicated feelings toward her ex’s mistress, as she sings to her:

“I know none of this is your fault, messaging you feels kind of assaultive / Saw your text, that’s how I found out, tell me the truth and his motives / I can’t trust anything that comes out of his mouth”

Straight up just telling us the whole story piece by piece. And then more on that rumor…

“How long has it been going on? Is it just sex or is there emotion? / He told me it would stay in hotel rooms, never be out in the open”

And then she implies the open marriage had to be totally emotion-free in the most guaranteed way possible — only with sex workers! She sings:

“We had an arrangement / Be discreet and don’t be blatant / There had to be payment / It had to be with strangers / But you’re not a stranger, Madeline”

Wow. She’s just confirming it all! And there’s sections in which “Madeline” speaks to her (in an American accent btw) and gives her more of the story, including what David allegedly told her:

“He told me you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent”

But Lily makes it clear she doesn’t trust this Madeline either, singing:

“I can’t trust anything that comes out of your mouth / I’m not convinced that he didn’t f**k you in our house”

And wildly her pose in this one is dressed as a hunter… maybe a reference to the hunt she had to go on to track down this girl’s number??

P***y Palace

The album moves on to grief after the breakup — and where that led with Relapse. But then it moves to anger in P***y Palace.

Lily sings about going to David’s apartment in the West Village to “drop off your clothes, your mail and medication” — but when she enters the pad she realizes how much he’s hooking up with other women in there:

“I didn’t know it was your p***y palace … So am I looking at a sex addict”

What did she find? Oh, she’s not hinting anymore! She unloads:

“I found a shoebox full of handwritten letters / From brokenhearted women wishing you could have been better / Sheets pulled off the bed, they’re strewn all on the floor / Long black hair, probably from the night before”

That would have been enough, but it gets really explicit:

“Duane Reade bag with the handles tied / Sex toys, butt plugs, lube inside / Hundreds of Trojans / you’re so f**king broken”

She then wonders despondently:

“How’d I get caught up in your double life?”

Oof. As she sings in the song, “talk about a low blow”:

4chan Stan

More anger next. In 4chan Stan, Lily writes about going through her husband’s “bedside drawer” where she apparently found a receipt:

“Never been in Bergdorf’s / But you took someone shopping there in May 24 / You bought her a handbag, it wasn’t cheap / I was in London, probably asleep”

Ouch! She then gets into the details of the fights when he was confronted:

“Why won’t you tell me what her name is? This is outrageous / What, is she famous? Say that it’s over / Do you mean a hiatus?”

She sings about how they’re “gonna get divorced” — lamenting it’s “a marriage of convenience” anyway. But the real sad thing? This guy who can’t stop cheating on her!

“What a sad, sad man / It’s giving 4chan stan”

Damn. Tell ‘im, Lily!

Nonmonogamummy

In Nonmonogamummy, Lily blasts her cheater ex directly — but is even more angry at herself for letting him walk all over her:

“I don’t wanna f**k with anyone else, I know that’s all you wanna do / I’m so committed that I’d lose myself ’cause I don’t wanna lose you”

In the chorus, she once again confirms she let him have an open marriage:

“I’ve been trying to be open / I just want to meet your needs / And for some reason I revert to people pleasing / I’ll be your nonmonogamummy”

Oof. She drops some really specific deets, too!

“I changed my immigration status for you to treat me like a stranger”

and

“We built a palace on the perfect street, you really sold me on a dream”

Oof. They did design an apartment together, they even did an Architectural Digest video on it!

So depressing now… As depressing as Lily singing about trying to move on and having to look at Tinder again…

Dallas Major

After anger, Lily moves on to the next stage of breakup grief — hooking up with randos under an assumed name. While apparently pretending to be someone called Dallas Major, she opens up to a stranger she’s about to hook up with about her situation:

“So I go by Dallas Major but that’s not really my name / You know I used to be quite famous, that was way back in the day / Yes, I’m here for validation, and I probably should explain / How my marriage has been open since my husband went astray”

But it’s not helping. She just keeps going back to the refrain of:

“I hate it here / I hate it, I hate it”

Man, heartbreaking stuff! This album is so raw and real!

What do YOU think of Lily’s revenge album??

