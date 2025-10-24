Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Lily Allen

Check Out Lily Allen's HOT Revenge Photoshoot For Perfect Mag!

Lily Allen Perfect Magazine Hot Photoshoot Revenge David Harbour

WOW, Lily Allen! Just… wow!

The Smile singer is preparing to launch a musical comeback with what sounds like a breakup/revenge album called West End Girl. Thus far we’re already seeing lyrics that sound like missiles launched at her allegedly unfaithful ex David Harbour. But why wait for the record?

Lily posed for Perfect magazine on Thursday, and it’s already looking like the best revenge — which as we all know is not *living well* but rather *looking spectacular* post-breakup!

And damn if girl doesn’t look better than she did in her 20s! Take a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

And here she is in action! Yowza!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

Eat your heart out, Chief Hopper!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN.]

Oct 23, 2025

