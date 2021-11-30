Everything You Need To Know About Lindsay Lohan's Fiancé Bader Shammas

We’re just thrilled that Lindsay Lohan has found her happily ever after with Bader Shammas!

As we’ve reported back on Sunday, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, confirming that he popped the question, she said yes, and they are set to ride off into the sunset together! So great! But while LiLo is certainly very well-known by the American public, Shammas has thus far flown way under the proverbial radar — opting for a more private life on social media and elsewhere even after he and Lohan first got together.

So what do we know about this guy, anyway?! Well, here are a few important things gleaned from his online activities and background!

He’s A Low-Key Guy From Kuwait

Shammas very clearly opts to keep his life off the internet. For one, even as Lohan’s Instagram page has grown to nearly 10 million followers over the last few years, he has kept his page private. It only has 500 followers in total, too — an indication that Bader simply isn’t seeking the same public attention as others. And that’s not a bad thing!

According to his private Facebook page, the newly-engaged man is from Kuwait City, the capital of the Persian Gulf country of Kuwait. He’s got ties to America, though, as his LinkedIn page indicates that he went to the University of South Florida from 2007 through 2010 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering. He then followed that up with an education in finance from the University of Tampa from 2010 to 2012. Smart man!

He Works In Finance

Shammas clearly put that higher education to good use — especially his studies in finance!

According to that same LinkedIn profile, his studies in finance led the man to land a job at BNP Paribas Wealth Management after college. From there, he apparently rose to Assistant Vice President over at the investment banking firm Credit Suisse, beginning in 2018. That takes a lot of hard work!

Now, he lives in Dubai, which is where he met Lohan for the first time very soon after she moved there at some point back in 2018. It appears as though Dubai may be a long-term play for these two, too; the Mean Girls alum has previously claimed she hasn’t been back to El Lay in a decade and has no plans to change that any time soon!

He Did Things Big For The Engagement!

Admittedly, we unfortunately don’t know much about the engagement itself. Of course, it’s still very early on, and it appears as though Bader and Lindsay may keep things very low-key when it comes to planning.

Still, it’s clear Shammas did things BIG when he went to pop the question: according to Page Six, he got down on one knee with a custom-made six-carat ring made by Harry Winston. The amazing ring is estimated to be worth about $250,000, too, which is just… WOW!!!

For now, we’ll just have to see how the wedding planning unfolds. But it’s clear that these two look like they are enjoying life and love together!

So happy for them!

[Image via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]