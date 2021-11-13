Taylor Lautner Is Engaged To Longtime Girlfriend Tay Dome!

Taylor Lautner is getting hitched!

The Twilight alum announced the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos from when he popped the question to his longtime girlfriend and now fiancée Tay Dome. And based on the photos, it looks like he pulled out all the stops to make this proposal extra special! In the first picture, Lautner and Dome are surrounded by bouquets of roses and dozens of dimly lit candles as he knelt on one knee in front of a fireplace, and she put her hands over her mouth. The other picture captured an intimate moment between them of her wrapping her hands around the actor’s face. The backdrop also included a red light sign reading “Lautner” — soon to be Tay’s last name if they go the traditional route. (*cue the jokes about their names*)

In the caption of the snapshots, he wrote:

“11.11.2021. And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Sorry, BRB, literally swooning! Meanwhile, Dome also posted the image of her kneeling to embrace him, saying:

“my absolute best friend. I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Ch-ch-check out the romantic proposal photos (below):

So cute!!!

Naturally, the couple’s friends and family members expressed their excitement over the engagement in the comments section, with Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett writing:

“Congratulations!!!!!!!! Welcome to the club!”

His sister Makena Lautner Moore added:

“y’all are a MATCH made in heaven…MY HEART HAS NEVER BEEN MORE FULL.”

Nikki Reed also congratulated her Twilight co-star on the milestone, commenting:

“Oh my goodness! This makes me want to cry! Wow!! Congrats to you both !!!!!!”

Patrick Schwarzenegger then offered up his services for the big day:

“I’M SO HAPPY FOR YOU! LOVE YOU. And yes I’ll be the flower boy.”

LOLz!!!

In case you didn’t know, the pair have been together since 2018 after first sparking rumors that they were an item after attending a wedding. They then confirmed the news shortly afterward, with Taylor posting a photo of himself kissing Tay as they rocked matching Halloween costumes.

Since then, they haven’t shied away from posting about their relationship on social media. The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl star celebrated the registered nurse’s birthday in March, penning a heartwarming post that read:

“Happy Birthday to this human from another planet. You are the most amazing soul I’ve ever had the honor of knowing. I strive to be more like you every day. This is going to be your best year yet and I can’t wait to experience it with you. Love, boy Tay.”

Congratulations on the engagement, Taylor and Tay!!!

[Image via Taylor Lautner/Instagram]