Lindsay Lohan Is Engaged To Boyfriend Bader Shammas!

Congratulations are in order for Lindsay Lohan!

On Sunday morning, the 35-year-old Mean Girls actress announced that she and her boyfriend Bader Shammas got engaged. Alongside four pictures of the couple and her gorgeous diamond ring, she wrote on Instagram:

“My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love.”

AWWW!!! Ch-ch-check out the stunning sparkler (below):

Her family also seems excited to share the happy news with the world! Lohan’s brother Dakota Lohan re-shared her post, expressing via Instagram Story:

“I’m not crying, you’re crying.”

Aliana Lohan also penned on IG Stories:

“I love my Family. I am beyond happy for you. @bader.shammas @lindsaylohan”

Over the last two years, the duo has kept their relationship pretty private. Lohan and Shammas reportedly first sparked romance rumors after being spotted together at a Dubai music festival in 2020. While not much is known about her new fiancé, The Independent reports that he is the Assistant Vice President at Credit Suisse in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past seven years.

This marks the second time that the Parent Trap star has been engaged, as she was previously set to wed Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov before they called things off in 2016.

We couldn’t be happier for Lindsay, and we are wishing them nothing but the best!

