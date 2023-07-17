Lindsay Lohan & Husband Bader Shammas Officially Welcome Their First Child -- Details Here!

Lindsay Lohan has officially welcomed her baby boy!

Everyone’s favorite redhead just took on the role of a lifetime: a new momma! That’s right, the 37-year-old and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed their newborn son on Monday in Dubai where the couple lives, according to an insider via multiple outlets. The source added that “the family is over the moon in love,” and that the Freaky Friday star’s own fam will be flying in to meet their newest addition very soon.

Awww! We’re so happy for Lindsay and Bader!

As for the little guy’s name? Well, it’s got significance! The rep revealed that the new parents officially named their little one Luai Shammas — which, according to the insider, means “shield or protector” in Arabic.

Those are some big shoes to fill! For the meantime, we don’t think LiLo and Bader will have any problem protecting the little guy.

Ugh, we are just so happy Lindsay is in such a beautiful stage of life. She deserves the best! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know and share your support in the comments down below!

[Images via Lindsay Lohan/Instagram]