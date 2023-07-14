Blac Chyna Wants More Kids! The Problem Is... She's WAY Single!

Blac Chyna needs to get busy swiping right or something because it sounds like she wants to add to her family! There’s just one problem with her pregnancy possibilities: she’s got no partner to go down that road with right now!

The 35-year-old star is already the mom to two cute little kids, of course. She shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with rapper Tyga, and 6-year-old daughter Dream with reality TV vet Rob Kardashian. But if it were up to her, she’d have more kids! So she herself claims in a new interview, at least!

The Rob & Chyna alum spoke to The Sun on Thursday, and in her chat, Chyna confirmed she wants two (!!) more children to go along with King Cairo and Dream!

First off, she told the outlet she is 100% done with Twin Hector, confirming he’s now out of the picture. She even went so far as to call him a leech — and then backed off the claim as a joke! Chyna dished:

“You don’t have to say his name. No more little leeches. No, I’m just kidding!”

Oof!

Turning to the topic of children, tho, it sounds like Chyna very much wants to procreate. (Just not with Twin Hector.)

While she hasn’t found the right man for the fatherhood gig, she explained that having two more children has very much been on her mind:

“I’m single right now, but I do wanna have more kids. Two more. They can’t grow up by themselves.”

That reasoning is fair. But wow! We know Chyna has been making a lot of changes lately, but adding two more kids to the mix would be a BIG change as her current two keep growing!

Speaking of Dream and King Cairo’s quick and steady development, Chyna told the outlet how parenting is going:

“Life is great with them. It’s so funny because it goes by really fast. People tell you like, ‘oh, it goes by fast,’ but it really does.”

And it’s not just the kids who are benefitting from healthy interactions! It sounds like the proud momma’s back-and-forth with both of her exes is going remarkably smoothly, too!

As Perezcious readers will no doubt recall, earlier this week, Chyna dropped the dime on her supposedly smooth co-parenting experience with both Rob and Tyga:

“There are no challenges, everything’s been going like really smooth, which I’m really grateful for. They’re good both sides, my side, and the fathers’ side, the main focus is the kids and whatever it is they are into, we gonna support. Of course, show discipline — what’s right, what’s wrong, but just really whatever it is that they want to do.”

That was good to hear from when we reported on it back on Wednesday, especially because there has been related drama stirring on recent eps of the famous fam’s Hulu show!! But everything seems pretty chill for Chyna now.

So, we turn to the parenting question: will she find the right partner and the right situation so she can have two more kids??

What do U think, Perezcious readers??

