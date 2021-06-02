Got A Tip?

3-Year-Old's Hilarious Reason For Morbid The Lion King Birthday Cake Is Actually GENIUS!

Lion King Cake Death Mufasa Little Girl

A kid wanting a Disney cake? Nothing unusual about that. But one that focuses on the compulsory death of the main character’s parent?? That’s dark, man…

However, one little girl asked for just that over the weekend, and her unassailable reasoning for the morbid request has gone viral.

Comedian Casey Feigh shared pics of his 3-year-old niece’s cake, which showed in fully realized fondant the death of Mufasa, with Simba high above unable to help.

Why? Her thinking was brilliant, as her uncle shared it was because “everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.”

3 years old and already playing three dimensional chess. BRILLIANT! LOLz!

Jun 01, 2021 18:26pm PDT

