Lizzie McGuire Fans Are PISSED After iCarly Reboot Trailer Drops: 'What Disney Should’ve Done’

Not for kids anymore??

Nope, iCarly characters are all grown-up in the first trailer for the show’s reboot — sipping wine, going on blind dates, and managing work and family life for the first time. It’s a decision that has some fans rejoicing and others mad AF. Specifically fans of another show…

Paramount+ released the one-and-a-half minute clip of the upcoming series on Tuesday, giving fans a glimpse into the reimagined lives for Carly, Spencer, and Freddie. The series is helmed by returning stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, and Nathan Kress. Newcomers Laci Mosley (who plays Carly’s new BFF Harper) and Jaidyn Triplett (who stars as Freddie’s social-media savvy stepdaughter) also make their first appearance!

Picking up about 10 years after the Nick hit went off air, Carly, dubbed “an effortless trailblazer,” decides to begin filming her live show again with the help of her friends and family — but this time instead of juggling influencer status with school, she’ll be navigating work, love, and her twenties.

It totally looks like the showrunners have stayed true to the tone of the show but geared plots towards the series’ original fanbase — who are now adults themselves! Fan favorites like “Baby Spencer,” Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander), and Freddie’s overbearing mom even make a cameo in the first look! Ch-ch-check out the trailer that has everyone talking (below)!

OK, so while Nickelodeon stans might be overjoyed, Disney kids couldn’t be more annoyed at the trailer. Why? Because the fact iCarly is getting a reboot has them reminiscing over what could have been had Disney+ not bagged the Lizzie McGuire revival in 2020!

They’re upset for a pretty good reason, too! At the time of the cancellation, Hilary Duff claimed the streaming service just wouldn’t allow the creatives to tell “authentic” stories made for an older audience, sharing with fans on Instagram:

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s are made of”

So, yeah… Disney may not have had the guts to treat Lizzie like the grown-up she is in 2021, but now that it’s clear Carly Shay was given the ability to age on screen, fans are furious at the Mouse House!

Here’s a sample of some of their seething comments on Twitter:

“see disney is going to be so embarrassed that they didn’t go through with that grown up lizzie mcguire reboot when the icarly one does well” “imagine if we had gotten this AND lizzie mcguire” “this is all hilary wanted !!! a mature reboot to lizzie mcguire! and now icarly has achieved that omg” “Legit this looks like it’s gonna be fun af and now it also makes me upset Disney didn’t want to go along with Hilary Duff’s idea for how the Lizzie McGuire show would’ve been” “i’m excited for this, but also really sad bc this is all lizzie mcguire wanted and d*sney told them no”

The Disney+ executives seeing people eat up a mature version of iCarly after cancelling the Lizzie McGuire reboot for being too mature: pic.twitter.com/pBkYzjWpSv — peter danvers-wu ???? (@chewiedanvers2) June 1, 2021

You see how Nick is putting iCarly on Paramount+ cause it’s a little more grown up. Now why Disney can’t just do that and put the Lizzie McGuire reboot on Hulu? pic.twitter.com/UWyH4Aixa5 — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 1, 2021

Me scrolling these iCarly tweets after Disney blocked grown up Lizzie McGuire reboot. pic.twitter.com/P46NlQhESK — ClockOutWars (@clockoutwars) June 1, 2021

Watching the new iCarly trailer knowing we could have gotten a Lizzie McGuire reboot but didn’t pic.twitter.com/4dG7PGxZWP — maite ???? (@beansandsalsa) June 1, 2021

LOLz!! This trailer clearly struck a nerve with many TV lovers. If you can’t wait to catch up with iCarly, tune in to the first three episodes on June 17!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Are you mad the Lizzie McGuire reboot was canceled? Will you be tuning into the nostalgic iCarly reboot? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

