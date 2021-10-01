Zoë Kravitz Makes Rare Comment About Her Divorce Amid Rumored Channing Tatum Romance

Zoë Kravitz is giving a rare glimpse into her “personal” life through her new music.

In an interview with AnOther magazine published on Thursday, the 32-year-old actress revealed that while her band Lolawolf is still not active, she has been working on music for an upcoming solo album with producer Jack Antonoff — “for a couple of years, on and off.” As for what inspired the new lyrics for the project? Kravitz explained she pulled a lot of inspiration from her recent divorce from ex-husband Karl Glusman, saying:

“I wrote it over a long stretch of time, subconsciously just capturing this range of emotions, which has been interesting to look back on and see what I was writing about them, then and now and in between. It’s personal. It’s about love and loss.”

Nothing hits like a song that is deep and emotional! The Big Little Lies star then briefly reflected on her “sad” breakup from the 33-year-old Neon Demon actor after less than two years of marriage, expressing:

“I got married. I got divorced. Separations, break-ups are sad but are beautiful things too. It’s about the bittersweetness, that beginning and that end. It’s so complex, that space, when you’re in between heartbroken and mourning the loss of something and excited for what’s ahead of you.”

She definitely has plenty of exciting things happening in her life at the moment — including a starring role alongside Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated 2022 film The Batman and a possible new flame! As you may know, Zoë has seemingly moved on with Channing Tatum since finalizing her divorce with Karl in August 2021. The rumored couple first sparked romance rumors after the paparazzi spotted them riding a bike together, with the Divergent alum’s arms wrapped around Tatum in New York City.

Although neither Channing nor Zoë have yet to confirm the dating rumors, they have made a few more couple-ly outings together — including at the Met Gala, where the duo reportedly couldn’t keep their hands off each other while inside the venue and even at the afterparty.

It seems that the lovebirds aren’t concerned about keeping their romance a secret! Perhaps we’ll get some tracks about her connection with Channing on the upcoming album then?! What do you think, Perezcious readers? Are you excited about Zoë’s new music? Let us know in the comments (below)!

