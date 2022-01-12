Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not Going To Fight' With Tristan Thompson Any More After Cheating Drama -- Here's Why

Khloé Kardashian is trying to keep moving things forward.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star continues to grapple with the aftermath of baby daddy Tristan Thompson‘s shocking Instagram apology earlier this month. In it, he copped to cheating on Khloé and fathering a child with Houston-area personal trainer and fitness model Maralee Nichols. And with it, the s**t truly hit the fan!

Khloé has been unusually quiet on social media in recent days following Tristan’s bombshell public mea culpa. But now, we know she’s making moves behind the scene to salvage a future for herself and daughter True Thompson.

An insider spoke to Page Six about the situation behind closed doors right now, and it sounds like the 37-year-old reality TV star is doing all the right things even despite the NBA player’s shady activities. The source explained that the Revenge Body star has opted to keep communication on a private backchannel for the benefit of True’s personal development at such a young age:

“Khloé decided not to respond back publicly, but privately she let him know she appreciated the message. She is taking the high road, and while she will never, ever get back with him, Khloé really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True, and for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life.”

And the source added more from there, doubling down on a previous report that Khloé is now most concerned about coparenting in a healthy and productive way:

“She’s a great mom and she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad… So for that reason, Khloé is not going to fight with Tristan or block him from the family.”

No fighting and no blocking! That’s mature AF.

Considering what Tristan did, nobody in the world would have taken issue with Khloé for getting mad about it! So for her to push all that aside and keep it moving for her beloved 3-year-old daughter is a seriously responsible move.

It’s a tactic the entire KarJenner family is taking, too. They are clearly trying to maintain some level of goodwill with Tristan so that True can have the benefit of both parents in a reasonably healthy way. And it’s the right move, honestly!

Just not sure we would be so civil about it knowing how shady Tristan has been throughout this whole process. Just saying!

What do U think of Tristan and Khloé’s truce in the name of True, Perezcious readers?! Should we expect fireworks to fly at some point later, or will Khloé be continuously content to keep it moving for her daughter instead of trashing Tristan over his terrible behavior??

