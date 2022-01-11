John Mulaney's Ex Anna Marie Tendler Goes Topless In Empowering Post On Surviving Breakup: 'S**t Got Real'

Anna Marie Tendler is rising from the ashes!

John Mulaney’s ex had a hell of a year in 2021 after breaking up with the SNL writer and watching him become a father with Olivia Munn. The 36-year-old has frequently used her artwork to send cryptic (or not so cryptic) messages to fans about how she’s been feeling amid the heartbreak — and this week is no different!

Related: Anna Marie Tendler SHADES THE F**K Out Of Ex John Mulaney Following Birth Of His Child With Olivia Munn!

Posing for a topless portrait shared to Instagram on Monday, Tendler wrote:

“I put my head underwater baby.

I threw my clothes away in the trash.

I stood barefoot on the blazing concrete.

I was waiting for the gut of the thunder to crash.

I don’t wanna bore you with how I feel, but when the walls came down

the s**t got real. -Jenny Lewis”

Ch-ch-check out the photo (below)!

Wowza!! She looks amazing! This is one of the most hopeful photos we’ve seen her post since the split, so perhaps her heart is ready to fly again! Thoughts?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/Sheri Determan/WENN]