Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce Their Divorce!

We didn’t see this one coming!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are splitting up after over four years of marriage and over 15 years of being together (they started seeing each other in 2005!!).

The couple took to social media on Wednesday with a joint statement to share the sad news, telling fans they are “parting ways in marriage.” Read the full post (below):

More to come…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]