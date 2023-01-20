Lisa Marie Presley Officially Laid To Rest At Graceland Next To Benjamin Keough: REPORT

Lisa Marie Presley has officially been laid to rest.

According to US Weekly, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was buried in Graceland in the Meditation Garden on Thursday. Her burial precedes her public memorial service which is scheduled to take place this Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.

Not only is she buried by her father, she’s also next to her beloved son Benjamin Keough, who trgaically died by suicide at just 27 years old in 2020. TMZ reports that close friends and family will gather before the public for a private event where those closest to her can say their goodbyes.

As you likely know by now, the songstress was hospitalized earlier this month after suffering cardiac arrest. She was able to regain a pulse when paramedics performed CPR, but later died at the hospital. This was only two days after a joyful appearance at the Golden Globes. She was 54 years old.

Her mother Priscilla said in a statement to People at the time:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

The songwriter is survived by her three daughters, Riley Keough whom she shared with her first husband Danny Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her cause of death is still currently unknown.

Our hearts continue to be with Lisa Marie’s family and loved ones.

R.I.P.

