Alec Baldwin Being Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Shooting Of Halyna Hutchins!

Alec Baldwin’s legal troubles are just beginning! After more than a year-long investigation into the tragedy on the set of the film Rust, he is going to be charged with the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins.

As you know, the star/producer discharged a prop gun containing live rounds while rehearsing on the set of the Western film on October 21, 2021. A slug hit and killed the 42-year-old cinematographer and injured director Joel Souza. Alec repeatedly stated that this was a horrible accident, insisting that he never even pulled the trigger. But looking into the incident, the FBI concluded the gun could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled. Furthermore, it was later revealed that several people on set weren’t following safety protocols at the time. While it was initially believed the 30 Rock alum wasn’t going to face criminal prosecution for the shooting, a report in September of last year suggested charges would be brought against him and others. Now, it looks like the DA has followed through!

Related: British Actor Julian Sands Missing Following Hike In Mount Baldy, California

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb announced on Thursday that both Alec and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter each. Assistant director David Halls, who handed the 64-year-old actor the weapon and announced it was a “cold gun,” signed a plea agreement for the charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon, per a press release obtained by People. This means he will get a suspended sentence along with six months on probation.

The charges regarding Halyna’s death officially will be submitted at the end of the month, but they won’t include any charges for the shooting of the director. Carmack-Altwies said in a statement:

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the Rust film crew. On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Now, to be clear no one is suggesting what some bad faith pundits hinted at last year, that Baldwin intentionally hurt anyone. But even a horrible accident can be a criminal act if those involved showed negligence. And that’s exactly what the Santa Fe DA has decided. Reeb explained:

“If any one of these three people — Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls — had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple. The evidence clearly shows a pattern of criminal disregard for safety on the Rust film set. In New Mexico, there is no room for film sets that don’t take our state’s commitment to gun safety and public safety seriously.”

But what does this mean for Alec? Involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine in New Mexico, per the press release. But that’s not all. Since there was a firearm involved in the incident, this makes the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail. Whoa! As you can expect, Alec isn’t too happy with what’s gone down. His attorney Luke Nikas told People that they plan to fight the charges – and they sound pretty confident they “will win” the case:

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Hmm. We’ll have to see what happens! Meanwhile, the lawyers for Hannah, Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion, said in response to the legal matter:

“Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

As for the loved ones affected by this painful situation? The Hutchins family, who settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Alec and other Rust producers last year, also issued a statement through their lawyer Brian J. Panish on Thursday, saying they fully “support the charges” from the DA:

“We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life. Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law. We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Alec was charged for Halyna’s death? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Halyna Hutchins/Instagram, WENN/Avalon]