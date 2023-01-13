Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54

Devastating news… Lisa Marie Presley has passed away at the age of 54.

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest on Thursday. Sadly she did not pull through.

Priscilla confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

She continued:

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Another heartbreaking loss for a family who has seen their share.

Everyone knows Elvis was taken far too young at only 42 years old — when Lisa Marie was only 9. But sadly that was not the last premature loss for the Presleys. In June 2020 Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin Keough, whom she shared with her first husband Danny Keough, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a party. He was only 27. Benjamin’s sudden passing left Lisa Marie “beyond devastated”; according to a source at the time, she was only holding things together for eldest daughter Riley Keough and her young twins, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Lisa Marie Presley followed after her father. As a musician she released three albums throughout her life. However, as a celebrity from the time of her birth she was always better known for her personal life — and eventually some very high-profile relationships. She was married to Michael Jackson and shortly after to Nicolas Cage. She followed those with a turbulent marriage to Michael Lockwood. Danny was the only one she remained close with as they raised their children together.

We are sending all the love to her family in this unimaginably hard time…

