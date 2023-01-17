Lisa Marie Presley's Family Reveals Public Memorial Date At Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be honored with a public memorial service this Sunday.

According to the Graceland website on Tuesday, the late singer’s service will take place this Sunday, January 22, “on the front lawn” at the Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee at 9 a.m. central time. Further details will be made available soon. This service comes just days after Elvis Presley‘s daughter suffered cardiac arrest in her Calabasas, California home and died on Thursday. She was just 54.

Speaking to Page Six, Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough, via her representative, thanked fans for their ongoing love and support. On behalf of her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and her half-siblings, Harper and Finley Lockwood, she noted:

“[We are] grateful for the support, well-wishes and outpouring of love honoring [the musician].”

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. Her father and other relatives are also buried on the estate, which she inherited after the rock and roll star’s death in 1977. If you didn’t know, the estate was left in a trust that dissolved when the Nobody Noticed It star turned 25 in 1993, at which point she formed The Elvis Presley Trust, allowing herself and her mother to manage the famous property along with the help of the National Bank of Commerce.

Graceland is now open for tours and overnight stays and has also been the destination of several tributes to the late musician, including a vigil on the 40th anniversary of the Jailhouse Rock crooner’s death. Also, Lisa Marie appeared in two Hallmark films which were filmed on the property, Wedding at Graceland and Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays.

Now, it has been confirmed the iconic estate will stay in the family. In a statement to People, a representative for Graceland confirmed the property will go to Lisa Marie’s daughters.

The property was in a trust at the time of her death, granting Riley, Harper, and Finley ownership. The children have been having such a hard time following their mother’s death (understandably!), so we hope knowing they will have the ability to maintain the estate with as much care and passion as their mother did gives them comfort.

For now, we know they are much more focused on mourning. Hopefully, the public turnout on Sunday reminds them how beloved their mother was and helps them process and heal from this traumatic loss. Will you be heading to Memphis to pay your respects, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

