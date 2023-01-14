Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Speaks Out After Her Death: ‘I’m Lost For Words’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother penned an emotional tribute following her tragic death.

Navarone Garibaldi took to Instagram on Friday to share a throwback picture of his “big sister” as a teenager and him as a baby. He wrote in the caption about how he regrets how their relationship had been before her passing, expressing:

“Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side. I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home. I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.”

So, so sad. You can see the touching post (below):

As we’ve reported, the singer-songwriter passed away on Thursday after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas. She was 54 years old. Her mom, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news in a statement to People, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

According to TMZ sources, the daughter of Elvis Presley was found unresponsive in her bedroom by the housekeeper. When Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough came home from taking her twin daughters, Finley and Harper, to school, he immediately sprung into action and performed CPR until the paramedics arrived at the scene. First responders were initially able to regain a pulse after taking over CPR and administering epinephrine.

However, TMZ reported on Friday that she was pronounced brain dead soon after arriving at the hospital, and the doctors placed her into a coma. Her family members ended up signing a DNR order to prevent medical staff from attempting to resuscitate Lisa. So when the musician went into cardiac arrest again, she was sadly pronounced dead.

Just heartbreaking. She will be laid to rest next to her father and her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

Our hearts continue to go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

