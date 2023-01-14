Austin Butler Says He's 'Eternally Grateful' To Have Shared Moments With Lisa Marie Presley

Austin Butler has broken his silence on the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.

The So Lovely singer died unexpectedly on Thursday from cardiac arrest. This was just two days after she attended the Golden Globes to support Austin and his nomination for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann‘s Elvis. It turned out to be her final public appearance — and perhaps final interview.

In the course of making and promoting the film, Butler got the rare chance to get to know the Presley family very well, and in his first statement his heart went immediately to Lisa Marie’s children, as well as her mother Priscilla Presley. He told NBC News on Friday evening:

“My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie. I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.”

He added:

“Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Such moving words. To be invited into a family just as they go through such a tragedy. Heartbreaking.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Entertainment Tonight/YouTube.]