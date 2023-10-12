Oh No! Scott Disick Admits His Sex Life Is 'Terrible' After Kourtney Kardashian Split & Model Breakups!

Scott Disick is going through it right now.

Not only does he have to watch his baby momma Kourtney Kardashian live her best life (and very publicly, too) with new husband and baby-daddy-to-be Travis Barker, but he’s also dealing with the fallout from his own sputtering romantic moves! Of course, Lord Disick has dated plenty of beautiful women in the recent past, including Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, Bella Banos, Rebecca Donaldson, and more. But now, he’s in a MAJOR dry spell!!

Related: Scott Pops Out Of The Woodwork With Eye-Catching Kylie Jenner Comment!

During Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Scott admitted that the car accident he was involved in last year led to severe back pain that is now affecting his ability to f**k. No, seriously! On Thursday’s ep, Scott went to the doctor to get an MRI on his back, and he used the appointment to open up about how intimacy has been out the window after the injury.

With longtime pal Khloé Kardashian in tow for the trip, Scott admitted he hasn’t been getting laid much since the crash occurred. Speaking to the doc at the MRI appointment, Disick said:

“Since then [the accident], everything has changed in my life. I haven’t been able to run around. I’ve gained weight.”

When the doc asked what Scott did for fun before the crash, he replied with one word:

“Sex.”

Then, Scott added:

“But now I can’t move, so I’m terrible.”

Khloé quipped:

“Isn’t that [having sex again] motivation to fix your back?”

To which Scott agreed in his reply:

“Get back on the wagon to f**k? No motion for me!”

The sex life stuff is unfortunate, of course. And it was also hammed up a little bit later on in the show. Scott cracked that he and Khloé should get together in a few months’ time if neither one of them has a handle on their sex lives at that point. He jokingly propositioned her for it, then teased the Good American founder about how she “might have bumped [her] head as well” if she agrees to his ask. LOLz!!

Related: Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West’s Latest Painting — But Fans Don’t Buy It!

Jokes aside, though, Scott’s back is SERIOUSLY struggling. Khloé said straight-up on camera that she was worried about his “deteriorating” health after the accident:

“You are actually deteriorating before our eyes, and I’m not gonna let this happen.”

Then, in a confessional, she claimed to cameras that Scott is “probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him” at this point in time:

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk, because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it’s all from his back, so that wouldn’t make anyone feel good. Scott maybe needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

Jeez!!

We know Scott has been through some serious challenges with alcohol abuse in the past, so for Khloé to say this is the unhealthiest he’s been in years is really saying something. But back problems are NOT an easy thing to get through. Thus, we send love and light to Scott amid these awful physical issues. And we hope his sex life can bounce back soon, too…

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Scott Disick/Instagram]