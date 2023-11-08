Miss Her Yet, Scott Disick?! Amelia Hamlin Frees The Nipple With BOLD Red Carpet Look!

Amelia Hamlin let it ALL hang out at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards. And we have a feeling her ex Scott Disick might just be a little in his feelings about lost love these days. Shoot, when you see these pics, you’ll be in your feelings, too! LOLz!!

On Monday night, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin‘s model daughter stepped out at NYC’s American Museum of Natural History as part of the CFDA Awards shindig. And it’s what she wore — or didn’t wear — that’s catching eyeballs!

The 22-year-old rocked a bright blue Azzedine Alaïa gown for the outing along with chunky gold jewelry, bright blue high-waisted underpants, and white heels. And we mention her underwear because, well, you could glimpse it and EVERYTHING ELSE through the see-through gown above! Yes, even including Amelia’s nipples!

Ch-ch-check out the NSFW but totally sexy snaps for yourself (below):

Whoa!!

And she wasn’t alone, either! While freeing the nipple in her Pieter Mulier-designed Alaïa outfit, some of Amelia’s Instagram carousel snaps showed male supermodel Alton Mason, too! In fact, Mason dropped his own series of snaps from the CFDA Awards outing, as well:

Oh, ya know, just two ABSURDLY hot people being absurdly hot!!! Suddenly, we feel like we need to hit the gym ASAP. And then take a very, very, very cold shower. Ha!!!

Jokes aside, we wonder how Lord Disick must feel about this! His latest storyline on The Kardashians has seen him bemoaning his non-existent sex life. And his very own daughter Penelope has been roasting him over his age-gap dating life! So Scott is on the outs in the romantic realm just as Amelia is making jaws drop all over the fashion world!! Ah, well. Better to have loved and lost, as they say…

[Image via Judy Eddy/MEGA/WENN]