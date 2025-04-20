Lisa Rinna Says She Had Hallucinations Of ‘Killing People’ Because Postpartum Depression Was SO Bad

Lisa Rinna is opening up about the dark places her postpartum depression took her.

During Friday’s episode of her Let’s Not Talk About The Husband podcast, which she co-hosts with husband Harry Hamlin, the 61-year-old reflected on having “horrible” thoughts after giving birth to daughters Delilah, now 26, and Amelia, now 23… Completely unaware she was suffering from postpartum depression. She explained:

“I had horrible postpartum depression, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know what it was. When you have your first baby, you don’t know. You just don’t know.”

She and Harry went on to talk about close family members suffering from such severe PPD they had to be hospitalized… Which triggered one very alarming memory for the Clash of the Titans star:

“I’ll never forget after Amelia was born, we were at the cabin in Canada, we went to a movie one day in Bracebridge, and you said, ‘I’m gonna kill you.’”

Shocked, Lisa responded, “I said that to you?” before Harry gave her more details:

“Yes. And I said, ‘You better call [your OB-GYN] right now.’ We were sitting outside the theater. You said, ‘You better watch out. I feel like killing you.’ You said, ‘Keep the knives in the drawer.’”

The part about the knives seemed to refresh Lisa’s memory as she conceded:

“I was having these horrible visions. It’s true. I was having horrible hallucinations of killing people, and I needed to take the knives out of the house.”

But the violent thoughts weren’t just directed at others… Lisa also had visions of harming herself:

“I also had horrible visions of driving the car into a brick wall.”

Holy s**t… She clarified that she “did not have horrible visions about hurting the baby in any way, shape or form. It wasn’t about that. It was about hopelessness, darkest depression, and these horrible visions, hallucinations. And it was the knives, and it was driving the car into a brick wall.”

That’s so terrifying.

The RHOBH alum claimed her PPD became REALLY bad after giving birth to her second daughter… To the point where everything felt “hopeless.” She claimed that for a while, she couldn’t even get out of bed:

“I was just absolutely hopeless. Like a huge dark cloud all over me. I don’t know how to describe it, because mine didn’t manifest itself toward the baby at all — it was toward me. I would say, looking back, I was completely psychotic.”

So scary.

Eventually she got on antidepressants, which she said worked immediately:

“It worked instantly, changed the whole thing. It changed the game instantly.”

She said she was still a “f**king nightmare” and a “challenge” for a while after that, but the meds eventually helped her to “reset” her clock:

“Not only did it take away the postpartum depression, but it recalibrated me, and I’ve never had depression since then. I mean, I’ve been depressed and blue and whatever, I’ve never had that kind of depression since that time.”

The reality star added she’s “forever grateful” for the medication and advocated for PPD to be talked about more:

“These are things I’m talking about that I’ve been through and what worked for me, but listen, I don’t think any woman should suffer or have to suffer going through postpartum depression. And I know a lot do, and I know a lot do in silence.”

You can hear more from the podcast episode (below):

To learn more about postpartum depression, CLICK HERE or HERE

