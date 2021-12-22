Did Scott Disick Make Amelia Hamlin 'Completely Lose' Her 'Sense Of Self' In 2021??

Cue up some Taylor Swift, because Amelia Hamlin is rising like a phoenix from the ashes of her relationship.

The model dated Scott Disick for almost a year, having just broken up with the reality star in September 2021. The romance – which featured an eyebrow-raising 18-year age gap – was no doubt a significant one for the young adult, especially because so much of it played out in the public eye. In fact, Scott’s embarrassing DM scandal concerning ex Kourtney Kardashian seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of his relationship with Amelia.

The 20-year-old reflected on the year’s rocky road, posting on Instagram:

“2021… the year of the bleached brow & dreams coming true… the year that i completely lost my sense of self.. not knowing that i would reclaim it even more authentically. the year that i went to new york and never left. thank u 2021 … thank you to everyone that made my dreams come true.. u know who u r!!! I LOVE U!!!!! “

Wow. We’re glad she made it out with a positive attitude and dreams that came true, but it’s hard not to side-eye the KUWTK alum over Amelia’s lost “sense of self.” We’ve all been in relationships that caused us to lose our way… and sadly, it’s even more common for young women dating much-older men.

It seems like her parents were pretty worried about her during that period, too. Lisa Rinna made no secret of her disapproval, famously remarking:

“Like, why can’t it be Harry Styles?! Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?”

And it sounded like her dad Harry Hamlin had similar feelings, commenting after the split:

“Look, Amelia’s doing great. She’s living in New York, and she’s having the time of her life solo. I have no idea [about the breakup]. I didn’t pull the curtain. I have no idea what exactly happened there. I’m just glad that she is solo. Put it that way.”

Everyone appears to agree that Amelia is much better off without Scott. The father of three even allegedly tried to make amends after their breakup, but she was not having it, according to one source:

“She’s fine with being cordial but has no intention of rekindling with him. Amelia feels like a weight has been lifted off her shoulders. She is thriving right now and is focused on her career.”

Good for her – we’re sure 2022 has a lot of great things on the horizon. As for Scott, TayTay put it best: “I’ll get older, but your lovers stay my age.” Just sayin’!

