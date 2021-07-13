Woman Sues Lisa Vanderpump's Rescue Center After Allegedly Getting Worms From New Pet Pooch!

Lisa Vanderpump’s dog rescue just s**t the bed — and we’re talking about some real nasty s**t here.

According to reports, the Vanderpump Dog Foundation is being sued for negligence and fraud by a woman who claims a dog she took home from the non-profit gave her worms, which allegedly happened because the org falsified the dog’s records.

In the docs, plaintiff Kimberly Dillon alleged she bonded with a dachshund named Cassie at the Los Angeles rescue center in July 2019. She played with the pup for hours and was approved to adopt the dog the next day. The docs state she paid $680 for Cassie, and that Pump Dogs employees told Dillon the animal was a “puppy in healthy condition” with all needed vaccinations and treatments. The rescue center even gave the pet owner a certificate claiming Cassie had been dewormed.

When she brought Cassie home, however, Dillon “made the disturbing discovery that Cassie was expelling large live worms while defecating,” according to her suit. Calls and texts to Pump Dogs allegedly went unanswered until the following day. Dillon then rushed the dog to a pet hospital where Cassie was treated for “a serious worm infection.”

Days after taking her pet to the hospital, Dillon claimed she got sick herself, and started “to expel live worms and eggs from her mouth, vagina and anus.” She was later diagnosed with intestinal parasites that required medicine, according to her complaint, which states:

“In addition to her grave injuries, Plaintiff was utterly traumatized and continues to suffer from severe emotional distress, shock, disgust and nightmares.”

She claims the illness is a direct result of the lack of necessary and proper treatment the dog received at the rescue center. Dillon alleges she’s a victim of “receiving blatantly false information regarding Cassie’s actual health,” as she accuses the foundation of providing false immunization records and a false certificate claiming Cassie had been dewormed.

The woman is seeking payment for medical expenses, hospital bills, and damages to be paid by the foundation. She is also seeking payment for cleaning expenses required to get rid of the parasites in her apartment, claiming she is out of pocket thousands of dollars in cleaning expenses after attempting to do so herself.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who is not personally named as a defendant, and the organization, have yet to respond to the complaint. The Vanderpump Dog Foundation has its own show, Vanderpump Dogs, streaming on Peacock — think NBC will be doing an investigation into just how this rescue is run?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]