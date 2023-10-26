Scott Disick Has A New Young Cutie In His Life... But It's Not What You Think!

Scott Disick has eyes for a new pretty young thing. But we’re not talking about models or influencers!!

The Flip It Like Disick alum has come under fire — notably from his 11-year-old daughter Penelope lately — for his penchant for dating younger women. But that’s not what’s going on this time!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Talentless founder shared an unexpected pic of the new love of his life — an adorable dachshund puppy!! Awww! In the caption, Disick explained he got the young pup for Penelope, but it was heart-eyes for him at first sight:

“I got P a pup and I think I love her”

Of course, this comes less than a week after an episode of the KarJenner fam’s Hulu series poked fun at Scott’s habits of dating much younger women. Penelope herself called out her poppa for the age gap relationship routine, forbidding him from going after someone who was 19 or 20 and pointing out “you’re 40” in a hilarious roast.

Whether or not Scott got P’s message from last week’s Kardashians ep remains to be seen. But he’s got a new love in his life now that everyone can agree on! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

