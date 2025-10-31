Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Watch Travis Kelce's Reaction To This HILARIOUS Taylor Swift Engagement-Inspired Halloween Costume!

Do we expected to see tons of couples costumes of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift this year? Of course! But we’ve seen that before. What’s really hitting this Halloween are the folks who are thinking outside the box! And this may be the best one yet…

On Wednesday’s New Heights podcast, Trav and big brother Jason Kelce took a look at some costumes inspired by them. And they struck gold! Gold AND a diamond, in fact!

A woman dressed her dog as TAYLOR’S FINGER WITH THE ENGAGEMENT RING ON IT! And she walked around with a sandwich board of the engagement photos to make clear exactly what her cute pup was meant to be!

OMG, so cute! Jason introduced the video, saying:

“That’s adorable! That’s a f**king great costume. That’s a 10 out of 10.”

And Trav smiled from ear to ear, agreeing:

“That’s a good costume. Hilarious.”

They even gave it top prize in their New Heights Halloween costume contest! Awwww! We love how excited Trav is to see references to the happiest moment of his life. Ch-ch-check out the bros’ reactions to that and a few other costumes (below)!

 

Oct 30, 2025

