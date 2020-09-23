Lisa Vanderpump SHADES The Heck Out Teddi Mellencamp After Her RHOBH Firing!

It appears there won’t be any sentimental goodbyes between newly axed Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp and the rest of her castmates, past or present — at least as far as Lisa Vanderpump is concerned!

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of her All Things Vanderpump podcast, the SUR business owner and former housewife had the SHADIEST response to the news that Teddi would not be returning for another season of the hit Bravo reality show.

LVP straight up told listeners she had an unpleasant experience with Mellencamp during her time on RHOBH. Making reference to the rumors the 39-year-old was let go for being “boring and stale,” she explained:

“I don’t know, people said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say.”

Yikes!!

She continued from there, commenting on the recent backlash against the (former) reality TV star’s weight loss program, All In By Teddi, which has been accused of promoting disordered eating through a strict diet plan. Lisa hinted the controversy might’ve been another unofficial reason why Teddi’s contract wasn’t renewed:

“Also, I think there was something of contention about her business. Something about 500 calories a day. I don’t know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I’m up in the night.”

LOLz! That last part is too relatable!

But in all seriousness, that drama over the starlet’s alleged “scam” diet plan was a lot to take in. Teddi was forced to do some damage control once anonymous former clients started coming forward with horror stories, but even her tearful denial via social media couldn’t stop the damage that had already been done. Participants were reportedly restricted to 500 calories a day (a claim which Teddi denied), which is wayyy lower than the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services‘ recommended daily minimum of 1600 calories.

Although one could argue the scandal actually makes for more interesting drama than anything else she was doing on the show, the network has decided to move on, anyway.

Throwing even more shade at the Teddi Tea Pod by Teddi Mellencamp podcast creator, Vandermpump added:

“I guess whatever works for you — but apparently it didn’t for everybody. Anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best… said no one ever. Okay, moving on.”

Well damn!!! Remind us to never get on this woman’s bad side.

If only the cameras were rolling to catch that one… we don’t think there’d be anything boring or stale to say in response to that. Or are we giving Mellencamp too much credit here?! While she likened the firing to a painful breakup, she did sound like she was looking forward to the future and putting catty drama like this behind her.

Perezcious readers, what else do U think happened to make LVP so happy to see her go? Those statements were beyond shady, right?! Tell us how you’re feeling about all of these recent Real Housewives shakeups (below) in the comments.

[Image via Judy Eddy/Instar/WENN]