We’ve loved Kate Miller-Heidke for a long time! And we’re so thankful Little Roots, Little Shoots came our way!

She’s still making wonderful and captivating tunes!

This one is less indie and more slick pop than before!

It’s left of center anthemic pop!

It reminds us of Out Of The Woods by Taylor Swift.

So good!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Kate Miller-Heidke!