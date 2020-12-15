Lizzo Defends 10-Day Juice Cleanse After 'Dramatic Weight Loss' Backlash!

Here we go again.

Lizzo — our body-positive QUEEN — has to defend herself against internet trolls once more. The Juice singer shared to her TikTok and Instagram on Monday that she completed a 10-day smoothie detox with the help of a nutritionist after eating and drinking a lot in Mexico.

Related: Demi Lovato Went Too Far With Body Positivity??

See her original post (below)!

Unfortunately for her, many fans weren’t having it! A major debate quickly took over the comments section, with followers expressing their disappointment in the performer for promoting diet culture. Here’s just a small sampling of some of those reactions:

“Please listen to your fans. We know you aim for transparency but this is not the kind of stuff you should be promoting.”

“As a person who had eating disorders since I was 9, I’m saddened by the fact this might encourage young people to not eat. Hoping she ate too.”

“Lizzo ily but these are dangerous and not something you should be promoting.”

A few hours later, after sharing a side-by-side photo of her from day one on the program and day 10 (above, inset), Lizzo then took to her social media to dispel the assumption that she began the cleanse to lose weight:

“As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.”

The 32-year-old entertainer, who has been vegan for the past few months, also said she found herself reverting to old habits.

“In reality, November stressed me the f**k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was. I’m so proud of myself. I’m proud of my results. My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**king body, my f**king skin, the whites of my eyes, I feel and look like a bad bitch and that’s it.”

The Grammy winner continued, stressing that her cleanse journey had nothing to do with weight loss:

“I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body.”

Ch-ch-check out her clapback (below)!

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound – lizzo

To further drive her point home, the Detroit native uploaded two new videos to her IG on Tuesday for “every body.”

This is not the first time Lizzo has had to defend herself against negative comments. Back in June, the Truth Hurts artist fired back at the haters in a fitness routine video shared to TikTok, reiterating that she has no room for body-shamers in her life:

“Hey, so I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years and it may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type, and you know what type that is? None of your f**king business.”

Here, here Lizzo! As long as you’re happy and healthy, then be damned to every one else.

[Image via Lizzo/Instagram]