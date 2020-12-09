Lizzo Reveals Candid Struggle With Body Positivity In Empowering Post: 'I Know I'm Gonna Get Through It'

Not Lizzo!!

The Juice singer, who’s never been one to shy away from talking about body positivity, opened up about recent negative thoughts on social media with fans Tuesday. Sharing her vulnerable side on TikTok to discuss personal frustrations with her own body image, she explained:

“I came home and took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started to have all these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, y’know, ‘What’s wrong with me?’ ‘Why am I so disgusting?’ Hating my body.”

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly thrown a wrench in a lot of people’s lifestyles. While some found the motivation to workout and take on new challenges, for many of us, just logging onto Zoom is work enough!

The 32-year-old emphasized how normal her insecure feelings were, but noted her usual feel-better tactics just weren’t working:

“Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this. But I don’t. And that’s okay too. I just have to know that tomorrow, how I feel in [my mind] is going to change, and I can only hope it changes for the better. But I know I’m beautiful, I just don’t feel it. But I know I’m gonna get through it.”

And guess what? She’s doing just that!

On Wednesday, she updated fans:

“Woke up feeling better.. not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug”

We’re so proud of Lizzo for speaking her truth, letting herself be vulnerable, and inspiring so many others to feel beautiful just as they come.

Ch-ch-check out the inspiring clip (below)!

@lizzo #duet with @lizzo woke up feeling better.. not 100% but I’m getting there. Gave the parts of me I hated last night a rub & a hug ❤️ issss a new day ♬ original sound – lizzo

