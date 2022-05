We’re crying! Cuz we LOVE THIS!

Related: Lizzo Shuts Down Body Haters

Lizzo rocked Thom Browne on the Met Gala red carpet, and well, you just have to admire the work for yourself (below):

Sound on for a snippet of the cheers @lizzo’s Gilded Glamour look by @ThomBrowne is getting from the crowd outside the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/tc0f5p1hCN — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 3, 2022

[Image via Instagram/Avalon/WENN]