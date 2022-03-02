Lizzo Insists She's 'A Body Icon' While Shutting Down Haters With Powerful Message!

Lizzo is “100 percent that bitch,” and she’s truly living with that confidence 24/7!

The Good As Hell singer sat down for People’s cover story on Wednesday to share her thoughts on body image and positivity amidst constant criticism from trolls.

As she steps into her “power” as an international superstar and self-actualized “body icon,” the 33-year-old opened up about how she’s just beginning to feel worthy of the attention, sharing:

“I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot. You know? And I’ve worked hard.”

Just because she’s seen major success since her 2017 single Truth Hurts went viral online, it doesn’t mean that she’s had anything come easily.

In fact, the Juice vocalist insists that she’s had to do a lot on her own to carve a place for herself in the industry, noting:

“I had to blaze a trail. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo.”

The world is so much better now that there is a Lizzo! And you can see the full inspiring, warm cover shot she shared via the mag’s own Instagram page HERE!

But growing up as a Black woman in America had its many struggles, which Lizzo, unfortunately, had to learn early on. Describing her early home life, the singer recalled:

“I grew up in a family that was very proud of our Blackness.”

And yet things were very different outside of her family, leading her parents to sit her down as a child and prepare her for the “gruesome” reality outside her front doors.

“I don’t think my dad wanted to tell us about the gruesome murders that happen to Black people all the time. But Black parents have this responsibility to let their children know what can happen. They taught me at a very young age how America treats Black people. How it treats Black women. And I saw very quickly how we treat fat people.”

While she became “cynical” at first, she’s since decided to own her story and create a new narrative now that she has a platform, continuing:

“I was like, ‘OK, what can I do with this? How can I make the best of this? I wasn’t supposed to survive. I wasn’t supposed to make it this far. I wasn’t supposed to be a millionaire. I wasn’t supposed to be a sex symbol. I wasn’t supposed to be on the cover of PEOPLE, but I am. So how can I make this worthwhile? How can I make this not just a flash in the pan?’”

Once she became a sensation, conversations about her weight only skyrocketed.

On her body being discussed by fans and haters alike, she reflected:

“Okay, we all know I’m fat. I know I’m fat. It doesn’t bother me. I like being fat, and I’m beautiful and I’m healthy. So can we move on?”

While she’s done an amazing job to uplift other people who look like her, she’s also calling out stereotypes that continue to cause issues for fat folks, complaining:

“The funny, fat friend. I played that trope in high school. Or the friend who is gonna beat your ass ’cause she’s big. Or it’s the big girl who’s insecure ’cause she’s big. I don’t think I’m the only kind of fat girl there is. I want us to be freed from that box we’ve been put in.”

With the release of her upcoming reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which sees full-figured models and dancers compete for a spot on her world tour, she’s hoping to continue to highlight all kinds of women.

But most importantly, she’s doing it all with a strong sense of self-worth and love of her body!!

Lizzo explained:

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day. It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard. And one day that will just be the standard.”

[Image via Vogue/YouTube & Lizzo/Instagram]