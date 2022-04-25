Lorde FINALLY Explains Her Aggressive SHUSHHHING During Concerts After Clips Go Viral!

Lorde has a confession to make: she was being dramatic and she knows it!

Fans of the Royals sensation may recall that during her 2017 and 2018 tours, she had a habit of shushing her crowd while singing her moody track Writer in the Dark. It became such a thing that one fan made a nearly two-minute compilation video that went viral this month! Ch-ch-check it out:

LOLz!! The crowd can’t get a word in!!

Related: Drake Shares A Throwback Pic With Taylor Swift & Fans Go WILD!

As to be expected, the pop star’s fanbase quickly grew irritated with constantly being told to shut up while at her shows. Taking to Twitter to hash out their feelings as the hushing videos went viral on social media earlier this month, viewers complained:

“i’m going to start hushing men the way lorde hushes her crowd while she’s singing” “i keep seeing lorde hushing ppl and its taking me out” “Imagine paying a ticket only to be shushed” “Lorde hushing the crowd at her concerts has got to be the funniest thing” “it’s so annoying, i would be mad if i was from the last crowd” “I don’t believe a pop artist should shush their fans who paid good money to see you, and who are showing their enthusiasm by singing along. This isn’t the symphony. If you feel that song should be heard in quiet, don’t perform it to a group of thousands of people.”

Emotions have been running high for a long time on the topic and now the star herself is FINALLY addressing why the heck she shushed her audience in the first place! Sharing a video with a fan account, she told followers while lying in bed:

“OK, I just woke up. I just wanted to talk about this thing of me shushing people at my shows. That was something that I did with that one song a couple of times when I wanted to sing it acapella and/or off the microphone – so people could hear me and ‘cause I wanted to try something different.”

The New Zealand songstress added:

“If you come to my shows, you know that it’s like an hour and a half of all of us singing and screaming together. Also, that dramatic ass move was literally for an album called Melodrama, so don’t stress too hard.”

Hah! At least she can have a sense of humor about the controversy!

Related: Seth Meyers Got Lorde So Wasted, She Needed To Get An IV Drip!

Clearly, all the negativity about her hushing has gotten to her, though, because on Saturday while performing a sold-out show in Chicago, Lorde explained:

“I would put my mic down and walk all over the stage and sing the song. I was 19, y’know — very dramatic, a lot of feelings. The internet has decided that this was very bad and very rude. I think they mustn’t have come to one of these shows because, y’know, it’s such a communal vibe. We’re all singing and screaming all the time.”

Despite the fun vibe, she admitted to wanting a chance to strip things down in her shows, adding:

“There are moments for silence. There are moments for sound. There are moments that belong to just one person and there are moments that are all of ours. And that’s just life. But I had a weird moment with that. I was like, ‘Huh, I’ve been misunderstood.’”

Chalking the whole thing up to the fact that “people don’t get” her, the 25-year-old then teasingly asked the crowd to sing as loud as they could while performing the song for the first time since 2018. Watch her reflect on the drama (below)!

Lorde talked about the viral “Writer in the Dark” a cappella video at her sold-out Chicago show; she asked the crowd to sing the song as loud as possible! ????: @isthbel pic.twitter.com/MnS4xwLuad — The Lorde Cult (@TheLordeCult) April 24, 2022

Love it!! Judging from the cheers, many of her fans never seemed to care about the shushing, but what about YOU, Perezcious readers? Would that have bothered you?

[Image via Lorde/YouTube/Good Morning America]