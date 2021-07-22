Seth Meyers Got Lorde So Wasted, She Needed To Get An IV Drip!

Lorde is here to confirm that the guests on “Day Drinking” with Seth Meyers are, in fact, very drunk!

The Stoned at the Nail Salon songstress tossed back fancy cocktails and questionable mixed drinks with the Late Night host on Wednesday night’s show in a segment that previously saw the likes of Rihanna, Kelly Clarkson, and the Jonas Brothers spending hours getting boozed up with the late night star.

Seth decided to commence the festivities with a Fosters, the closest thing he could find to a New Zealand beer in honor of the singer’s homeland. The pair followed that up with Lorde’s “drink of choice”: a martini. After that, the twosome really got down to business when the SNL alum made the songstress cocktails inspired by her song titles. Inspired by her song Solar Power, Meyers concocted a questionable drink made of Four Loko, Red Bull, iced coffee, and some floating espresso beans — which Lorde said was “honestly, not bad.”

Drinking games soon ensued, of course. Meyers promised to take a shot anytime he couldn’t remember the singer’s full name — Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor — before the pair played a game that saw him taking a shot anytime he couldn’t guess what some New Zealand slang meant. They also played a rousing round of “Royals,” where the pair tried to guess the names of famous royals.

From there, the duo tried their luck at painting a recreation of Lorde’s Melodrama album cover while completely blitzed. Predictably, their final products weren’t masterpieces — but at this point the hitmaker made a funny revelation. She began:

“Can I just say … I know it would seem that we are … I don’t know, I’ve watched this before.”

The alt-pop star went on to say that she often wondered if the guests were truly plastered during these segments, before confirming:

“But, I’m drunk.”

So drunk, gurl apparently needed some assistance in bouncing back the next day! In an on-set interview after the Day Drinking video aired, the 24-year-old explained:

“I can’t look at an alcoholic drink ever again. It was insane. You did kind of destroy me. I had to get a very pop star thing, an IV drip. Someone came to my hotel and administered fluids to my corpse.”

We guess it’s hard to run on pure solar power after a day out with Seth! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to see the booze flow!

[Image via NBC]