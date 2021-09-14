Lorde Giveth LOOKS At The 2021 Met Gala!

Oh, Lorde!

The alt-pop artist arrived at the 2021 Met Gala wearing Bode, and everyone is talking about it!

You know, we heard Sarah Jessica Parker may not be in attendance this year, so it’s good to know someone could hold down the headpiece fort for her. It’s such a statement piece, it even kinda gives us Aaliyah vibes a la Queen of the Damned.

But enough about headwear. Wait until you see her blazer!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]