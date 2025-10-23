John Stamos Isn’t Alone! Lori Loughlin’s Other Friends Are ‘Angry’ At Mossimo, Too!

Lori Loughlin’s friends are rallying around her amid the increasingly messy separation from Mossimo Giannulli.

As the estranged spouses continue to head for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage (and one criminal prosecution), we’re hearing her longtime pal John Stamos isn’t the only person in her circle who’s pissed off.

ICYMI, Uncle Jesse had no mercy for “narcissist” Mossimo on the Good Guys podcast on Monday — specifically while reflecting on the 2019 college admissions scandal. “Operation Varsity Blues,” as the DOJ named it, resulted in prison time for both Lori and Mossimo, as well as mandatory community service and $400k in fines. Stamos now says Lori was actually innocent the whole time and yet shouldered the blame with her husband anyway! He claimed it was the fashion designer who “dragged [Lori] through that” as she once admitted to John “Mossimo handles all that stuff.” He added:

“I really tried to be there for her during this time and also with the college scandal. … I’m not going to debate whether she had much to do with it or not. I know she didn’t.”

The Full House alum continued:

“She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that. … I know for a fact it was all him. … I don’t think Olivia wanted to go to college. I can’t speak for her, but it seems like she was doing great with her YouTube and [makeup].”

And it appears he’s not alone in that camp!

On Thursday, a source told Us Weekly:

“There are many people in Lori’s orbit who are similarly angry at Mossimo.”

Oof! They added:

“Mossimo did not treat Lori as well as he should have. Her friends feel like he never really accepted responsibility for what he got Lori involved in.”

Messed up! It sounds like a lot of close friends are in agreement about how things went down…

We’ve heard she feels “betrayed” — something many thought meant cheating. But maybe the betrayal really was about this whole criminal prosecution thing? It’s something that can’t be easy to forgive, right?

The insider also noted Lori and Mossimo signed a prenup before their 1997 wedding, and confirmed they are “moving toward divorce proceedings” — but have yet to file. We’ve heard Lori isn’t going to get much from it. But she gets her freedom, and that’s enough!

