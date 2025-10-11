Lori Loughlin 'Devastated' By Split From Mossimo -- Not Just A Break, 'No Chance' Of Reconciling!

Last week, we found out Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli had shockingly separated after almost three decades of marriage. Her rep confirmed “they are living apart and taking a break.” Neither has made any moves to make the split legal… yet. However, they are not simply hitting pause on their relationship! No, there’s no hope for a reconciliation at this point! That’s what a new source is saying!

A source told Us Weekly on Thursday that while the breakup is a surprise to all of us, those close to the pair, who share now-grown daughters Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade, knew it was a long time coming:

“People around Lori and Mossimo have known they have been going through a really hard time in the last year. This isn’t a shock to people around them.”

Lori and Mossimo survived the mess of their infamous college admissions scandal, so we thought they could weather any storm together afterward! Apparently not! Maybe that was a slow fire eating them up instead of a sudden explosion? Either way, they are NOT OK!

Now our belovedAunt Becky is left heartbroken over how their marriage turned out! According to the insider, the Full House alum is really struggling with the separation:

“It has been a rough time for Lori. She is devastated.”

Lori is especially upset because their relationship is most likely over for good. The source revealed that the 61-year-old actress “thought a break could help” her marriage with Mossimo, but “they are not on the same page.” Because of that, divorce is inevitable at this point! The insider insisted there is “no chance” of them ever getting back together:

“They will not reconcile — there is currently no chance — and will ultimately divorce.”

Mossimo is even ready to move on! The insider said the fashion designer has already “been on dates” since the split, while Lori “has not.” She is seemingly busy nursing a broken heart. Oof.

Her estranged husband already sparked romance rumors with a much younger woman, too — 32-year-old stylist Hannah Harrison! And that was just one day after the separation announcement on October 2. However, she shut down the speculation to Us Weekly and insisted their relationship is strictly platonic:

“I feel like it was bad timing. I went to the [G/FORE Supply] store not knowing that his separation had been announced. I was going there to meet him. … He was introducing me to the guys there so I could pull clothes [for Giannulli’s brand G/FORE].”

With Massimo dating (even if it isn’t Hannah), it seems like only a matter of time before one of them files. How sad.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked Lori and Mossimo are likely heading for divorce? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube, Dimitri Halkidis/WENN]