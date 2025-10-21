Lori Loughlin Likely To Get NOTHING In Divorce!!

Mossimo Giannulli is likely going to be taking EVERYTHING if Lori Loughlin divorces him!

The Full House alum and her husband of three decades have decided to go their separate ways. They’ve reportedly been living separately for months and insiders say there’s “no chance” they’re going to reconcile. But… what could this mean for Aunt Becky if she goes through with the divorce?

Well, per TMZ, the pair signed a prenup back in the ’90s when they first got married. At the time, Mossimo was one of the most successful brands — and the prenup stated the fashion designer’s $100 million fortune is rightfully his to keep. This is something the outlet was told he INSISTED on before they got married — that their assets would be completely separate. Damn.

If this is still the case, and there were no updates made to the prenup after the initial 1997 signing, that means Lori will get NOTHING from him. Way to kick someone when she’s already down…

But hey, at least she’ll always have the support of her onscreen husband.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Dimitri Halkidis/MEGA/WENN]