How Olivia Jade & Bella Giannulli Are Dealing With Parents Lori Loughlin & Mossimo's Split!

Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli are trying to cope with their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s separation.

As we previously reported, news broke last week that the pair had separated after almost three decades of marriage. Her rep said “they are living apart and taking a break.” However, sources later claimed there is “no chance” of Lori and Mossimo reconciling, and they “will ultimately divorce.” How sad. We also heard Lori is “devastated” about their marriage falling apart. But what about their daughters? How are they feeling amid this massive change in their family?

A source told Us Weekly on Friday that Olivia and Bella are “definitely upset” by their parents’ breakup. However, the insider claimed they “aren’t surprised” by it either:

“They had seen the way their parents were interacting in the last year and knew this was coming. It was not a shock to anyone in the family.”

According to the insider, Lori and Mossimo were “arguing often and their lifestyles weren’t meshing anymore.” The two just “grew apart and Mossimo moved on quickly.” He reportedly has been dating around, while Aunt Becky has not! Oof! Ultimately, the source shared that she and the fashion designer “haven’t really operated as a unit for quite some time.”

Now, they are likely heading for a divorce! That is what the word on the street is, at least! And with their parents no longer together (or ever reconciling), Olivia and Bella are trying their best to adjust to the new normal. The source explained:

“This change feels more like an adjustment than a disruption. Everyone’s still adjusting, but it’s been a calm transition overall.”

It’ll take some time to get used to the situation! But for now, the girls are stepping up to be there for their momma. The source shared that Olivia and Bella are “very close with Lori and have been supporting her,” adding:

“The girls all have similar interests so they love hanging out and spending time together when they can.”

However, Olivia is also taking some time to process everything by herself. Per the source, the 26-year-old social media influencer is “enjoying being bicoastal right now and has separated herself a bit” from the situation. She splits her time between the Big Apple and California, where her family lives. But as the insider puts it, she is “focused on her career and what is next for her and thinks New York City is where she needs to be for now.”

There’s nothing wrong with showing support from afar! What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Dimitri Halkidis/WENN, FayesVision/WENN, Olivia Jade Giannulli/Bella Giannulli/Instagram]