Lori Loughlin Found 'Incriminating' Messages On Mossimo's Phone! Oh No!

We’re finally getting more tea about what led to Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli‘s sudden breakup!

Earlier this month, news broke that the longtime couple is separated. The Full House alum’s rep said they are “taking a break,” but we later heard this is less a temporary split and more likely a permanent severing! There’s reportedly “no chance” for a reconciliation between them, and insiders say they “will ultimately divorce.”

Damn, a three-decade-long marriage just… over. Quite a shock. If the infamous college admissions scandal didn’t break up Lori and Mossimo, we thought nothing ever would, and yet here we are. So, what happened? Another scandal!

A friend of Lori claimed to Page Six on Friday that the actress found “incriminating” texts and emails on his phone! Whoa! The pal added:

“Truly, the tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages.”

The exact nature of these messages was not disclosed, but one thing tends to come to mind first when we see a statement like that — cheating! Though, of course, for most couples “incriminating” might not be so literal…

Again, we have no specific details about the emails or texts yet. Lori and Mossimo also haven’t addressed the report. If true, though, we can see why sources aren’t expecting the pair to rekindle their relationship! Once the trust is gone, it’s done! Ugh! Poor Aunt Becky!

They were also struggling for a while, which the friend blames on Mossimo. And prison didn’t exactly rehabilitate him either. The confidant continued:

“Mossimo had used Lori for years. She was hoping maybe he would change when he got out of prison, but he got worse.”

Damn. Now, Lori is ready to live life without the fashion designer. The insider said she “wants to have nothing to do with” Mossimo. The 90210 star means it, too! She is reportedly living in the family’s home in Hidden Hills, California, which is currently on the market, without her estranged hubby. He is splitting time between Orange County and their residence in Idaho.

Ultimately, the pal said Lori “wants to get her life back.” And fortunately, she has the support of loved ones during this difficult time. Their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, are “completely” on their mom’s side amid the breakup. Wow! They aren’t staying neutral in the separation! Mossimo really effed up then!

