Love Is Blind's Shaina Hurley Is Engaged!

Another Love is Blind season two contestant found her happy ending… outside the show.

That’s right, Shaina Hurley is engaged again. During her appearance on the Netflix show, she dated both Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams, eventually getting engaged to Kyle. But after that relationship didn’t pan out, she expanded her dating pool beyond the pods and found love with her new man, Christos Lardakis.

The insider dished:

​​”Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her. He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.”

The source shared that the Christos proposed last Thursday, and that the couple is planning a wedding in Greece for this summer. They added:

“[Shaina is] such a sweetheart and has found a man who loves her and understands her. … She deserves the very best.”

The Netflix alum first debuted her fiancé, whom she met “a couple months after filming wrapped for Love is Blind” per an E! News source, on Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the carousel of photos:

“My ride or die forever ♾ ✞,”

Earlier this month, she had spoken about her love life on Nick Viall’s podcast. She admitted she was in a “pretty serious” relationship, which had persevered through the show’s premiere and all the subsequent drama. The reality star gushed:

“He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

Also on The Viall Files, the 32-year-old expressed regret about how things played out with her former fiancé, Kyle. She reflected:

“I should have just said no to Kyle and followed my gut, and I didn’t. Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’ … I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment. This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had intention, I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.'”

She hinted that her ex has “character flaws” that weren’t shown on screen, adding:

“There [should be] a mutual respect there and Kyle did not respect me at the end of the day.”

Now that Kyle is sparking romance rumors with Deepti Vempati, it seems everything worked out for the best. Glad Shaina found what she was looking for with Christos!

