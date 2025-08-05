Why 'Love Island Face' Is Creeping Out Older Viewers -- Experts Explain! 

First, there was the Ozempic face. Now, “Love Island Face” has the whole internet concerned AF!

If you suffered through the latest messy season of Love Island USA, you might’ve recognized that the signature look in the villa is now overrun by fillers. As the younger generation pours their money into beauty regimens, older viewers watching at home are freaking out. The bombshells are bombshelling… but at what cost???

Speaking to PureWow in an interview published on Thursday, double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Angela Sturm broke down the rising new hyper-snatched aesthetic — and why it’s so problematic! Angela explained:

“It’s everywhere, but notably in their cheeks, lips, and chin.”

Related: JaNa Craig & Kenny Rodriguez Suddenly Split After 1 Year

Plus, Botox is still all the rage — creating a perfect storm:

“It’s like makeup. Certain looks may look OK in pictures, but not look natural in person or on video.”

And that’s the problem when you’re going on reality TV and/or trying to be an influencer! AKA for all the Islanders! But the scary part is, it’s a double-edged sword, especially for this latest Love Island USA cast, which is made up of mostly Gen Zers! They’re the first gen to grow up entirely with easy access to the internet and smartphones… and all the dark sides that come with it.

Obviously, everyone’s got the right to do with their body what they want! But some experts are worried about what this trend could mean for our society. Erin Pash, a therapist and the founder of Pash Co., told the outlet:

“It represents our culture’s pursuit of perceived safety through conformity.”

She also thinks it’s all just about control:

“In an uncertain world, changing your appearance can feel like one area where you have agency over your social success.”

But it can easily go too far! That’s why so many Gen Zers and Millennials are now taking part in the new “glow-down” trend by dissolving their fillers, getting rid of their implants, and going back to a more natural look. Others, like Kylie Jenner, are just being a lot more open about what they’re getting done. Dr. Lanna Cheuck expressed to the New York Post:

“I think we’re entering an era of transparency, reversal of fillers, especially lips and cheeks. […] The industry is really heading towards more natural and regenerative procedures.”

Upper East Side plastic surgeon Dr. David Hidalgo agreed, telling the publication:

“Patients today don’t want to look different; they just want to look better. They’re just not into overdoing it anymore.”

He also thinks some patients get tired of it:

“Patients do filler for a long time, and sometimes it gets to a point where it’s just overdone. They don’t look natural anymore, and they just abandon the whole thing.”

Even Love Island UK‘s Molly-Mae Hague has been candid about this, saying of her own journey earlier this year on her documentary series:

“If filler had been a permanent thing, and I wasn’t able to reverse what I’d done, I could have genuinely, completely destroyed my face.”

Yikes!

Perhaps the most concerning thing, though, at least for Islanders-turned-influencers, is that it often doesn’t age well! What once makes you look youthful can turn on you in an instant! Dr. Sturm cautioned:

“They already look older, and we’ll continue to see filler migration and filler blindness.”

That’s when people don’t realize they’ve overdone it with the procedures. We’ve all seen instances of that… This season, Casa Amor contestant Vanna Einerson (upper left inset), who was sent packing quickly after failing to make a strong enough connection with TJ Palma, was accused of this! The 22-year-old’s appearance was so widely criticized that the show had to release an anti-cyberbullying message!

The chatter from viewers online was that they felt she had used too much filler, making her look like a 40-year-old. However, she addressed the backlash on an episode of The Viall Files, arguing she hadn’t gotten as much work done as fans had speculated and claiming she was allergic to the feather pillows in Fiji, giving her a constant reaction and altering her appearance. Either way, she’s one of many reasons this new “Love Island Face” has so many viewers and experts alike worried…

What do YOU think!? Is this a problem? Are people going too far?? Or does the older generation just not understand today’s beauty trends? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Peacock]