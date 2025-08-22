Love Island USA's Bryan Admits To Having 'A Lapse In Judgement' Amid Rumors He Cheated On Amaya In Reunion Trailer!

Bryan Arenales has some explaining to do!

Once he and Amaya Espinal left Fiji after winning Season 7 of Love Island USA, they faced a lot of breakup rumors. It all started last month when a woman claimed in a since-deleted TikTok video that she saw Bryan get cozy with another woman while at a club in Los Angeles. She claimed that after meeting at the club, she and her friends went to an Airbnb where he and the other cast members were staying and saw him go to a private room with the woman. Meanwhile, Amaya was asleep in the same place! WTF!

Related: Nic Slams Cierra For Claiming He Only Wanted To Be Her ‘Friend The Entire Time’ In Shady Post!

After the cheating allegations, fans didn’t see Amaya and Bryan together as much anymore and thought they had broken up. However, the pair shut down the split rumors on July 23. Bryan posted a video to TikTok of Amaya jumping into his arms. Watch (below):

So, they didn’t break up. But what about those cheating rumors??

While Bryan and Amaya never addressed them on social media, it looks like they got into it at the reunion! A trailer for the upcoming episode dropped on Thursday. In it, the two appear on great terms! Amaya even met his mom, to which Bryan shared:

“My mom loved Amaya. She shed a tear when she left.”

Wow! But then the alleged cheating sitch came up. Although Bryan didn’t reveal much in the trailer, what he did say is all we needed to hear! We hate to say it, but it sounds like the guy did Amaya SO dirty! He said:

“I had a lapse in judgment.”

Yikes!

Hopefully, we get more of an explanation about what happened once the reunion airs. Lawd knows everybody is going to want it!!

For now, watch the entire trailer (below), which also teases Huda Mustafa‘s “bullying” claims, a confrontation between Ace Greene and Jeremiah Brown, and more!

Oh, boy…

Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)!

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]