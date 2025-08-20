Love Island USA's Nic Slams Ex Cierra For Claiming He Only Wanted To Be Her 'Friend The Entire Time' In Shady Post!

Nic Vansteenberghe is clapping back at that shade from Cierra Ortega!

Fans know the pair were together on the recent season of Love Island USA… until she was dumped from the island after posts of her using a racial slur resurfaced. That left Nic single and open to mingle in the villa. He ultimately decided to couple up with Olandria Carthen, whom he was a “secret admirer” of “from day one.” And you know what? They placed second!

Not only that, instead of breaking up once they left Fiji, they are continuing to date in the real world! It’s amazing! We’re so happy for Nicolandria! Cierra, though? She was a bit upset by the whole thing! She said in a 10-minute-long video about her departure:

“As the days went on, and it just kind of felt like I never existed, and like the friendship Olandria and I shared had never existed, and the relationship that Nic and I shared had never existed, that s**t hurts. Being shut down with no closure — it’s closure that I’ve had to provide for myself — it’s a lot.”

Related: Why ‘Love Island Face’ Is Creeping Out Older Viewers — Experts Explain!

And she hasn’t let go of the matter yet! Cierra posted a new video to social media late last month, following the “you look happier” trend. She said she looks happier because:

“I booked a flight to mykonos after surviving the villain edit on reality tv and I didn’t end up with the guy who never actually liked me and wanted my friend the entire time.”

Damn! So shady! Watch (below):

Well, Nic wasn’t too happy that Cierra pushed this “villain edit” narrative! On Tuesday’s episode of the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, the reality star hit back! According to Nic, they haven’t spoken since she was kicked out of the villa. And he may not want to ever again after her shady comments! He continued:

“I was taking my time to process things, and that video just was so off-putting for me. Especially the way I spoke — I still speak so positively about her after she posted that — and I spoke so positively about our relationship before that. I never once bashed her. I never once told her that I wasn’t interested in her.”

Nic even made their relationship exclusive, and he said it was “a big thing” for him. He was all in on Cierra. But once she was gone, he chose to explore another connection, which is the whole point of the show. While Nic ended up with Olandria, he noted he continued to express how much he “cared about” Cierra in his interviews after the season ended. So her remarks came out of left field for him:

“Through her leaving the villa and then exploring Olandria, which is what Love Island’s about, I found this great connection, amazing connection with Olandria, and then she’s bashing me for that. So to me, I was like, ‘All right. I’m going to take that on the chin. That’s fine if you feel that way, but I’m going to keep moving on.’”

Nic recognized that he may not be with Olandria if Cierra stayed. However, he doesn’t regret his journey on Love Island. He’s “happy” with how it turned out… though he could do without the “uncomfortable” comments from his ex:

“Things were how they went. When you’re going through being in the villa for two months and then going into this new world of like, you have like paparazzi following you everywhere, you have meetings from morning ‘till night, you have a new relationship to focus on, and then you see a post like that. It’s like, why? It just made me feel uncomfortable. I’m happy where I’m at, and I don’t need to indulge in the online negativity.”

It sounds like Nic really wants Cierra to stop throwing shade! But will she? Time will tell! Watch the podcast episode (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Cierra Ortega/Olandria Carthen/Instagram,Baby, This Is Keke Palmer/YouTube]