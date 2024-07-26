Did Love Island USA Fan Favorite Leah Kateb Actually Date Kanye West?? Her Response Is VERY Telling!

The breakout star of the sixth season of Love Island USA is getting the Call Her Daddy treatment, and the host of the popular podcast is NOT holding back with the questions we all want to know!

On Thursday evening, the show’s official Instagram account uploaded a teaser clip of host Alex Cooper interviewing super-popular Love Island USA personality Leah Kateb. The spliced-up clip asked all the important questions, too. Sure, they chatted about fellow contestant Rob Rausch, and Leah’s star-crossed time on the show with both him and Miguel Harichi. But then Cooper transitioned to ask about Leah dating… Kanye West! Wait, WHAT?!

In the teaser clip, Cooper asked:

“There are rumors in LA that you dated Kanye West. Can you confirm or deny?”

After a jump-cut in the IG edit, the 24-year-old reality TV star replied:

“Should we just end the podcast here before the world burns?”

LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the moment for yourself (below):

Then, when the actual podcast dropped a few hours later, Leah said more! …Uh, sort of.

When the show came to the moment where Cooper asked about Kateb supposedly dating Bianca Censori‘s husband, Leah played it off like a f**king expert! First, there was an awkward pause. The silence lasted so long that Cooper broke it by saying:

“Should I move on?”

Leah responded with a laugh and a simple request:

“Can you?”

Then, referencing her tough time on the show with Rausch, she joked:

“Ask me more about Rob. Suddenly, I want to talk about him. Suddenly, I would like to talk about Rob more.”

Hmmm…

This non-answer is an answer, girl! Just saying!

FWIW, nobody really knows whether the rumors about Kateb dating Ye are true or not. However!!! Leah does live in Calabasas, where the Yeezy brand founder owns a home. And of course, that’s close to where the four kids he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian live, too.

Also, it’s unclear when this supposed relationship may (or may not) have taken place. But we’d certainly be curious to know!! She’s only 24 btw!! And if it’s true, we have a feeling Bianca would want to know, too. Anyways, you can see more of Leah on Call Her Daddy (below):

Thoughts, y’all?? Do U believe these rumors, or is it all much ado about nothing?! Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Call Her Daddy/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]