Lucy Hale Reacts To Colton Underwood Coming Out Just 9 Months After Their Rumored Romance!

Lucy Hale reacts to Colton Underwood coming out as gay!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of Underwood during his time on season 23 of The Bachelor and showed some love to the reality star’s big news. She wrote:

“I’m really really happy for you @coltonunderwood – u deserve to be seen, heard, and accepted for exactly who you are brave, bold moves and I’M HERE FOR IT.”

In case you didn’t know, Underwood first sparked romance rumors with the Pretty Little Liars alum in July 2020 following his messy split from Cassie Randolph in May 2020. The two were spotted out and about on hikes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of El Lay. A source later confirmed to People that the pair had connected over DMs on social media:

“They’ve hung out a few times. They are very casually dating — it’s been so complicated to date (in general) during the pandemic.”

You could say that again! While the two never directly spoke on the speculation over their relationship, Hale and Underwood seemingly shut the rumors down by separately referring to themselves as “single” in interviews over the summer. The country crooner told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“I feel more single than ever, but it’s fine.”

It IS okay, Lucy! You definitely dodged a bullet with Colton, who allegedly stalked and mentally abused his ex-girlfriend Cassie. Can we just say creepy?!

Meanwhile, the Legacy Foundation founder said he was “happily single” during a Chat4Good panel with Us Weekly in August 2020.

“My next relationship I’m already in and that’s with myself. I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving. It sounds so crazy [and] so weird.”

It appears Underwood has put work into focusing on himself, as the athlete confessed he has been the “happiest and healthiest” he’s ever been since deciding to reveal his sexuality to the world. ICYMI, the leading man came out as gay during an emotional interview on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts. He told the longtime broadcaster:

“This year’s been a lot for a lot of people and it’s probably made a lot of people look at themselves in the year and figure out who they are. I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time. I’m gay.”

And if you were curious at all, Hale has since moved on with hunk Skeet Ulrich. A source told Us Weekly last month:

“Lucy and Skeet have been dating for a little over a month now. While it’s very new, they spend a lot of time together.”

That same insider noted the CW alums have “both fallen pretty hard for each other” after meeting through some mutual friends. And they’ve been going strong ever since!

