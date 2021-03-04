Lucy Hale & Skeet Ulrich Have Already 'Both Fallen Hard' Despite Huge Age Gap!

A match made in the Archie Universe! Lucy Hale and Skeet Ulrich have apparently “both fallen hard for each other,” just weeks after coupling up! Sources told Us Weekly this week:

“Lucy and Skeet have been dating for a little over a month now. While it’s very new, they spend a lot of time together.”

Related: Lucy Used To Be ‘Deathly Afraid’ Of Being Single

It’s no shock the Katy Keene lead and Riverdale alum linked up eventually given their many shared connections (and Hale’s guest star appearance on the OG teen drama prior to her one season spin-off with Ashleigh Murray). It was these “mutual friends through the Archie universe,” that brought the pair together, according to the insider who told the outlet:

“[They] try to see each other as much as possible.”

Even adding:

“It’s clear they’re very into each other.”

Aww! That was definitely obvious when they were caught kissing during a lunch date that sparked all these rumors in the first place. Even with how cute the pair looked (we mean, who wouldn’t want a piece of Jughead Jones’ daddy?), many fans have questioned the long-term prospects of this couple considering there’s a 20 year age gap between The CW stars! Not to mention, The Craft actor shares 19-year-old twins with his ex-wife Georgina Cates.

According to this insider, the different phases of life between the 31-year-old and 51-year-old “doesn’t bother them.” They spend more of their time focusing on what they do have in common, which the confidant insisted was a lot, urging:

“They are both kind and have a funny, but dark sense of humor.”

Related: Skeet Ulrich Slams ‘Prostitute’ Ex Megan Blake Irwin After Split!

To be fair, that’s exactly what the couple should be doing given how fresh the romance is! Public opinions haven’t deterred Skeet from gushing over his girl on social media, either. On February 25, he was spotted commenting “my goodness!!” on the Tennessee native’s gorgeous flashback photo. So clearly someone’s smitten and not afraid to flaunt it!

Seeing as this is Skeet’s first real relationship since splitting with Megan Blake Irwin last year and Hale was most recently rumored to be paired with The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood in July, we’ll have to wait and see if Katy Keene and FP Jones can find enough in common to last a lifetime. But what are YOUR thoughts on this couple, Perezcious readers?? Are you rooting for them? Sound off in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lucy Hale/Instagram & WENN]